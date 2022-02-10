Delhi Police on Thursday detained several AISA workers who were marching towards the Karnataka Bhawan in the national capital to protest against the Karnataka government's rule on dress code in schools.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains AISA workers marching towards Karnataka Bhawan in the national capital to protest against Karnataka Govt's rule on dress code in schools#HijabRow pic.twitter.com/Qe1QhpvXNi — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

