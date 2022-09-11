Sonna Barrage released 1,24,740 cusecs of water to Bhima River, earlier today after which Ganagapur Bridge in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi inundated was inundated. Commuters had to face lot of problems due to this.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Ganagapur Bridge in Kalaburagi inundated after Sonna Barrage released 1,24,740 cusecs of water to Bhima River, earlier today pic.twitter.com/LUGVqY9rt0 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

