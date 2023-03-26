A massive fire broke out at Sector 1 of the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi. As per reports, the blaze erupted at Sector 1 of the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kerala's Kochi. Two fire and rescue units are present at the spot to douse the fire. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Brahmapuram Waste Plant Fire: Prithviraj Sukumaran Urges Residents of Kochi To Follow ‘All Precautionary Measures’ As Issued by Authorities.

Fire Breaks Out at Sector 1 of Brahmapuram Waste Plant

#WATCH | Kerala: Another fire breaks out at Sector 1 of Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi. Two fire and rescue units are there at the spot to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/lX2WpL3RtD — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

