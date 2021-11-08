Thousands of devotees arrived on the banks of the Yamuna River to offer prayers to mark the end of Chhath Puja. Devotees stepped into the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj amidst toxic, white foam floating on the surface of the polluted water.

Watch the video here

#WATCH | People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja in the midst of toxic foam pic.twitter.com/uMsfQXSXnd — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

