After NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished her the massive victory. PM Modi, along with BJP president JP Nadda, met Murmu at her residence and felicitated the new President.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets and congratulates #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as the new President of the country. BJP national president JP Nadda is also present. Visuals from her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/c4ENPKOWys — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

