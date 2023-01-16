A shop owner of a medical store in Punjab’s Faridkot was robbed at gunpoint by some unidentified miscreants who looted around Rs 40,000 on Sunday. The entire incident was caught on camera. In the video that has surfaced on social media, the shop owner and a staff member were seen sitting at the front desk as a group of men seemingly pose as customers. However, one of the gang members swung into action and held the staff member. This alarms the shop owner who jumped out of his seat in shock. Following this, a man covered in mask pulled out a gun and pointed at the shop owner while the assailants take away money from the cash register. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Bihar Shocker: Man Tied to Pole, Thrashed For Allegedly Stealing Bicycle in Muzaffarpur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video:

#WATCH | Unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 40,000 from a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Punjab's Faridkot yesterday. (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Xu7lnM0Fmu — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)