Ahead of the festival of Holi 2023, the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations have begun in Uttar Pradesh. Pictures and videos of people taking part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in Nandgaon area of Mathura have gone viral on social media. The "Lathmar Holi" is a Hindu festival celebrated which is celebrated every year in the twin towns of Barsana and Nandgaon. These towns are also also known as the towns of Radha and Krishna respectively. Holi 2023 Thandai Recipe: How To Make Delicious and Aromatic Thandai at Home? Watch Video.

"Lathmar Holi" Celebrations in Nandgaon Area of Mathura

