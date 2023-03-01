Holi 2023 is almost here and people are all excited about the festival. One refreshing drink that is very popular during this festival is Thandai. Thandai is a traditional drink made mostly in the Northern states of India. It is generally popular during Maha Shivratri and Holi. Made with nuts, seeds, whole spices, and milk, Thandai is a delicious and aromatic drink. Though thandai is easily available in the market, the one that is handmade at home is more flavourful and delicious than the bottled ones. As you celebrate Holi 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought the best recipe for you to try delicious Thandai at your home. How To Make Refreshing Thandai At Home To Celebrate The Festival of Colours.

This quick recipe is instant and easy to make. The taste of homemade thandai is much better and more refreshing than the ones available in the market. It contains all-natural ingredients like almonds, cashews, poppy seeds, kesar, cardamom seeds, cinnamon sticks, black peppercorns, and rose petals. All you have to do is blend all the ingredients to form a powder. Once the powder is ready, add sugar and milk and blend again. Thandai is best when served chilled, therefore chill this mixture and add some more milk while you serve it to your guests.

Cool Thandai Recipes for Holi

Instant Thandai Masala Recipe

The word Thanda means cool in Hindi. Therefore, this beverage is believed to be a coolant as most of the ingredients used are known to have a cooling effect on the body. To make it quick and easy, many people buy the powdered thandai mix available in the market and add it to milk with sugar. No doubt, that also tastes wonderful, but when made at home, the aroma and the fresh ingredients used taste completely different and wonderful.

Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).