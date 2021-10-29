Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined Goa TMC within in the presence of West Bengal chief minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached poll-bound Goa earlier on Friday after five-day north Bengal tour.

"We are elated to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of party Chairperson Mamata Banerjee," tweets TMC. pic.twitter.com/fXGxIU7R6d — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

