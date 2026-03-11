West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticized the Union government for prioritizing the "Special Intensive Revision" (SIR) of electoral rolls while failing to manage India’s gas and oil reserves. Speaking to a news channel, Banerjee alleged the Centre is more efficient at "deleting genuine voters" than securing the nation’s energy supply. The CM’s remarks follow a severe LPG shortage and a new 21-day advance booking rule. Banerjee argued that while the government uses the SIR process to disenfranchise millions, it has neglected strategic buffers, leaving households vulnerable to global supply shocks. The criticism stems from a March 2026 energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. India, lacking a Strategic LPG Reserve, faced a sudden domestic shortage. Banerjee targeted the Centre for imposing a 21-day booking restriction and sharp price hikes, calling it a failure of national planning during a humanitarian emergency. LPG Crisis in India: Gas Supply Issues Surface in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar As Government Moves to Ensure Availability.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Neglecting India's Energy Security

Centre can delete voters in name of SIR but can't manage country's gas, oil reserves: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to news channel — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)