The Congress announced on Sunday that Charanjit Singh Channi has been elected as the leader of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party (CLP). Channi's Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 am tomorrow.

"We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 am tomorrow," says Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/Ksh9YnGYpm — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

