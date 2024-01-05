ISRO Chief S Somanath attended the 12th convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on Friday, January 5, in Hyderabad, Telangana, expressing his fortune in joining the university. During the event, he discussed ongoing collaboration efforts between ISRO and JNTU, stating, "We looked at how we can collaborate, we already have a strong connect." Somanath highlighted the exploration of new areas for collaboration based on the university's profile. He further commended JNTU's success stating, "I also came to know that there are more than 60 MoUs with various stakeholders working very well and they are able to generate enough resources through consultancy and others which is good for the university." Aditya-L1 Mission Update: ISRO Chief S Somanath Announces Final Manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 Set for January 6.

