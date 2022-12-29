Marion Biotech Pharma's legal head Hasan Harris on Thursday said that the pharma company regrets the deaths of children in Uzbekistan after consuming cough syrup manufactured by the company. "We regret deaths, govt is conducting enquiry. We'll take action as per the report. Samples were collected. Manufacturing of that product has been halted as of now & other processes are underway," he was quoted as saying. Uzbekistan Claims 18 Children Die After Consuming India-Made Cough Syrup.

Uzbekistan Child Deaths From India-Made Cough Syrup:

We regret deaths, govt is conducting enquiry. We'll take action as per report. Samples were collected. Manufacturing of that product has been halted as of now & other processes are underway: Hasan Raza, Marion Biotech Pharma Company legal head on syrup deaths in Uzbekistan pic.twitter.com/UyOslJV7E2 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

