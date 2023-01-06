In the latest development in the Kanjhwala death case, Naveen, a friend of the woman who was dragged for over 12 km on the roads of Delhi, said that Anjali and her friend Nidhi had a fight over money moments before they left the hotel on their scooty. "Both were partying in a hotel with some friends. A little later, they started quarreling. Nidhi asked for her money, and Anjali asked for her keys. They then had a physical altercation," Naveen said. He added that everyone separated them. "I told Anjali to calm down. Nidhi went downstairs and created a scene. The hotel staff told us about it. Anjali went downstairs to calm her down but they had a quarrel downstairs. By the time we went there, they had left on a scooty," Naveen added. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Ankush, Seventh Accused in Kanjhawala Death Case, Surrenders Before Cops at Sultanpuri Police Station (Watch Video).

Delhi Hit-And-Run Case:

