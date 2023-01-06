In the latest development in Kanjhawala Death Case, Ankush, the seventh accused in the hit-and-run case on Friday surrendered before the police at Sultanpuri Police Station. Earlier today, the Delhi police arrested the sixth accused in the horrific hit-and-run incident that took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala area on New Year's night where a woman was killed after being dragged for several kilometers by a car that hit her scooter. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: CCTV Footage Show Car Owner Ashutosh Met With Accused Two Hours After Incident.

Delhi Hit-and-Run Case:

Delhi | Seventh accused in the Kanjhawala death case, Ankush surrenders before Police. Visuals from Sultanpuri Police Station.

