In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has imposed a weekend curfew in the national capital till April 30. Moreover, malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms will remain shut during this period. One weekly market per day per municipal zone will be allowed to operate to curb the spread of coronavirus. Read the full order here.

