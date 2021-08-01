Chandigarh, August 1: Schools in Punjab are reopening from August 2. A written consent form signed by parents is mandatory for students to attend classes. State education minister Vijay Inder Singla said, "We're opening schools after taking a written undertaking from the parents' of students, allowing their children to attend physical classes. We're following COVID protocols & opening all schools from tomorrow."

Vijay Inder Singla's Statement:

We're opening schools after taking a written undertaking from the parents' of students, allowing their children to attend physical classes. We're following COVID protocols & opening all schools from tomorrow: Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla pic.twitter.com/9pHjYmVRiB — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)