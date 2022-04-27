Due to the searing summer and heatwave, the summer vacation has been announced early in the state of West Bengal. As per the latest circular, government and private schools are to go on summer vacation from 2nd May. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heatwave warning over several districts of West Bengal from April 25 to 28.

West Bengal | Due to the searing summer and heatwave, the summer vacation has been announced early in the state. Government and private schools to go for summer vacation from 2nd May. — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

