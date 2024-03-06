Former Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The latter joined the saffron party in the presence of West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal BJP chief Sukant Majumdar at the BJP party office. Roy quit his party and resigned as its MLA on Monday, March 4, citing disillusionment with the TMC leadership. Koustav Bagchi Joins BJP: Big Jolt to Congress in West Bengal, Estranged Leader Joins Bhartiya Janata Party in LoP Suvendu Adhikari's Presence (Watch Video).

Tapas Roy Joins BJP in Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal: Former TMC leader Tapas Roy joined BJP today in the presence of West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal BJP chief Sukant Majumdar at the BJP party office in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/p0Xo9or1QW — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

