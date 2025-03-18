Shiv Sena’s Muzaffarnagar district president, Bittu Sikheda, has sparked controversy with his latest statement, offering five bighas of land to anyone who demolishes the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Speaking at a public gathering, Sikheda accused Aurangzeb of being a symbol of oppression and stated that his grave should not be glorified. His remarks have drawn sharp reactions from various quarters, with some supporting his stance while others have condemned it as an incitement to violence. Nagpur Violence: 5 FIRs Registered, Over 50 Detained After Clashes Over Demand To Remove Aurangzeb’s Tomb (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena Leader Offers Land for Demolishing Aurangzeb’s Tomb

