Violence erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra, following demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, leading to clashes between protesters and the police on March 17. Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal confirmed that five FIRs had been registered and over 50 individuals detained in connection with the unrest. The violent incidents resulted in injuries to 12-14 police officers and several civilians. A mob reportedly engaged in arson and stone-pelting in the Mahal area, setting vehicles on fire. In response, a large police contingent was deployed, and a curfew was imposed to restore order. The crackdown continues on those responsible for the disturbances. Nagpur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Several Areas Under Section 163 Following Clashes Over Demand To Remove Aurangzeb's Grave (Watch Videos).

Police Detain Over 50 After Aurangzeb Tomb Demand Sparks Violence in Nagpur

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Ravindra Singhal, CP Nagpur, says, "We have registered five FIRs so far in various areas. Additionally, we have taken more than fifty people into custody..." pic.twitter.com/FGewNxQ0wA — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)