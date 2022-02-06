Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Mumbai shorty to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar. PM Modi in a tweet said, "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi." Mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar have been brought to "Prabhukunj", her Peddar Road residence here on Sunday afternoon. Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who died earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Tweet By PM Narendra Modi:

Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)