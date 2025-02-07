Will the Ladki Bahin Yojana continue or be discontinued in Maharashtra? Addressing concerns, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the scheme will not be scrapped. "The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue," Shinde assured while speaking to the media on February 7. Meanwhile, he highlighted a significant political shift, stating, "Many office bearers of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Thane districts have joined Shiv Sena today." Taking a swipe at opponents, he added, "People have faith in Shiv Sena... Those who sit at home will remain at home. When they lose, they blame EVMs." Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?

Ladki Bahin Yojana Will Continue, Confirms Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

"The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue," says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. https://t.co/4G83XDgACC — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

