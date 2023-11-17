The Central Railway announced special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to tackle the extra rush amid the India and Australia World Cup 2023 Final cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. This special train will provide a smooth travelling experience for all the cricket fans visiting Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the India-Australia match. This train will depart on Saturday, November 18, from Mumbai at 22:30 hours and reach the destination, Ahmedabad, at 6:40 hours the following day. After the match, the train will leave Ahmedabad at 01:45 hours on Monday, November 20, and the special train will reach CSMT at 10:35 hours on the same day. IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Here’s What Happened When India Faced Australia in Summit Clash of 2003 CWC (Watch Video Highlights).

World Cup Final 2023 Special Train

CR will run a Cricket World Cup special train from CSMT to Ahmedabad and back- A) 01153 CSMT- Ahmedabad special express- CSMT departure- 22.30 hrs, 18/11/23 Ahmedabad- 06.40 hrs, 19/11/23 B) 01154 Ahmedabad-CSMT special express- Ahmedabad departure- 01.45 hrs, 20/11/23 CSMT… pic.twitter.com/KH4GhbqNIF — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 17, 2023

