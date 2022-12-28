According to reports, World’s first Nasal Vaccine for COVID-19, iNCOVACC, is all set to be rolled out in the 4th week of January across India. Talking about the world's first nasal vaccine, Dr NK Arora, Covid Task Force Chief said, "It is only for those who have not yet taken a precautionary dose." iNCOVACC, which is developed by Bharat Biotech recently received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to be used as a heterologous booster dose. It must be noted that the iNCOVACC, the world's first nasal vaccine will only be administered to those people who have not yet taken the precautionary or the booster dose. The nasal vaccine will be administered as a booster dose only to those above 18 years of age. Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the Covid Working Group of NTAGI said that the nasal vaccine is recommended as the first booster. It is not recommended for individuals who have already received a precautionary dose. "The vaccine is available for those who have not yet taken a precautionary dose," he stated. Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 Approved by Government of India, To Be Used As Heterologous Booster From Today.

World’s First Nasal Vaccine for COVID-19 To Be Rolled Out Soon

World’s first Nasal Vaccine for COVID-19, iNCOVACC, is set to be rolled out in the 4th week of January across India. Dr NK Arora, Covid Task Force Chief says "it is only for those who have not yet taken a precautionary dose"@BharatBiotech Read More: https://t.co/pVUWwDJ4Z2 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)