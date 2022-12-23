The Government of India has approved use of nasal vaccine against COVID-19. According to news agency ANI, the nasal vaccine will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. "It will be included in #COVID19 vaccination program from today," official sources said. Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine by Bharat Biotech: India’s First Nasal Vaccine To Fight Coronavirus Gets DCGI Nod for Emergency Use; Here’s All You Need To Know.

GOI Approves Nasal Vaccine

Govt of India approves Nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster & will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in #COVID19 vaccination program from today: Official Sources pic.twitter.com/eaxVoX2Hp9 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

