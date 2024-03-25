Delhi Minister Atishi announced on Monday, March 25, that Aam Aadmi Party leaders will initiate a DP (Display Picture) campaign in solidarity with jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She emphasized that all party members will update their DPs on social media to express support for AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. "To ensure that Arvind Kejriwal's inspiration reaches all corners of the nation, all the leaders, MLAs and workers of Aam Aadmi Party will change their DPs", she affirmed. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday at his official residence in connection with an excise policy-related money-laundering case. Arvind Kejriwal Continues to Function As Chief Minister From ED Custody, Issues First Order.

AAP Launches DP Campaign:

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "To ensure that Arvind Kejriwal's inspiration reaches all parts of the country, we are starting a DP campaign on social media today...All the leaders, MLAs and workers of Aam Aadmi Party will change their DPs..." pic.twitter.com/dLEW55Ydlf — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

