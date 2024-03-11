For the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) concluded its seat-sharing agreement with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday, March 11, 2024. The seat-sharing deal states that the TDP would run for 17 seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the BJP will run for six. The Jana Sena Party is set to compete for the remaining two seats. Sharing the news on X, Naidu shared the official joint statement of poll pact with caption, “In Amaravati today, the BJP, TDP and JSP forged a formidable seat-sharing formula. With this significant step, the people of Andhra Pradesh now stand on the threshold of reclaiming our State and paving the way for a brighter future. I humbly call upon my people of Andhra Pradesh to shower their blessings upon this alliance, and grant us a historic mandate to serve them.” TDP-Jana Sena-BJP Alliance To Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls Together in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP, TDP and JSP Finalises Poll Pact for Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections

In Amaravati today, the BJP, TDP and JSP forged a formidable seat-sharing formula. With this significant step, the people of Andhra Pradesh now stand on the threshold of reclaiming our State and paving the way for a brighter future. I humbly call upon my people of Andhra Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/KcXs9Eq5jY — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 11, 2024

