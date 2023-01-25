Congress leader and former union minister AK Antony's Son Anil Antony resigned from the party on Wednesday, January 25. This comes a day after he expressed displeasure against a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below", Anil in a tweet. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Distances Himself From Digvijaya Singh’s Remarks on Surgical Strikes.

Here's the Reason for Resignation:

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

