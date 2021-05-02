EC Orders Chief Secretaries of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry to File FIR Against Political Workers Celebrating Victory:

ECI takes serious note of reports coming in of congregation(s) of people to celebrate anticipated victory. EC has directed Chief Secretaries of all 5 states to file FIR in each such case, suspend concerned SHO and report action taken immediately of each such incidence: ECI pic.twitter.com/DddH6KA804 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

