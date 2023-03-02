The counting of votes for the Chinchwad Assembly By-Election has begun. As per early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading the Chinchwad bypoll by 300 votes. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023. Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023 Live Streaming on ABP Majha: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes.

