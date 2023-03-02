The assembly by-elections results of the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad constituencies in Maharashtra will be declared today, March 2. The counting of votes for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023 will begin at 8 am with the results likely to be declared after the counting of votes. Kasba Peth went to the polls with Chinchwad on February 26. The Maharashtra by-polls saw witnessed a heated political atmosphere as many bigwigs of politicians, including CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Aditya Thackeray, etc took part in campaigning. Watch the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023 live streaming on ABP Majha below.

Kasba Peth and Chinchwad By-Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP Majha:

