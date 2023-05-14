As the day of the CLP meeting arrives, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh have been made the observers in Karnataka by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Observers will be present in the Congress Legislative party meeting today and will submit the report to the party high command, ANI reported. Karnataka Election Results 2023: Ahead of Crucial CLP Meeting in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Heads to Delhi.

Congress Appoints Observers Ahead of Karnataka CLP meet:

Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh have been made the observers in Karnataka by AICC. Observers will be present in the Congress Legislative party meeting today and will submit the report to the party high command. pic.twitter.com/QYDV2Iz0uo — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)