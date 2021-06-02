COVID-19 Second Wave, Cyclones Consequence of Discrimination Against Muslims or Attempts to Change Sharia Law, Says SP MP ST Hasan

In view of discrimination in the last 7 years in the form of jobs, citizenship to Muslims, or bid to change the Sharia Law, there has been an enraging second wave of COVID-19 and two cyclones in the country: SP MP ST Hasan pic.twitter.com/ybs7rZQoAs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)