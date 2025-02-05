The Matrize exit poll for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 predicts a close contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the survey, BJP+ is projected to win 35-40 seats with 46% vote share, while AAP is expected to secure 32-37 seats with 44% vote share. The Congress (INC) is likely to win 0-1 seat with 8% vote share. The final results on February 8 will confirm the capital’s next ruling party. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Date, Time, Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch Exit Poll Result of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result

Matrize Exit Poll for Delhi Elections BJP+ : 35-40(46%) AAP : 32-37(44%) INC : 0-1 (8%) — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 5, 2025

