The Election Commission today, February 5, shared a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7:00 AM and 6.30 PM on February 5, voting day for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. This means exit polls for the Delhi assembly election are likely to be out after 6:30 PM. The Delhi exit poll results will be live-streamed on news channels such as Aaj Tak, ABP News, India Today, Republic Bharat, and NDTV, among others. Polling for the Delhi assembly election began at 7 AM today under strict security measures, with Union Minister S Jaishankar, President Droupadi Murmu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among the list of early voters. The results of the Delhi assembly elections will be announced on Saturday, February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 33.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; North-East District Continues To Lead Polls.

EC Announces Ban on Exit Polls

