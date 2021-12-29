Ranchi, December 29: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday tweeted saying that his government will provide "relief of Rs 25 per litre on petrol for the two-wheelers" on the state's account. The Jharkhand CM also said in his tweet that the benefit or relief to those with two-wheelers will begin from January 26. Chief minister Hemant Soren said in his tweet that the poor and middle class people in the state have been most affected by the rising prices of petrol and diesel. The Jharkhand CM recently completed two years in office. Below is the tweet by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 29, 2021

