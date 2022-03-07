Manipur exit poll results predicted BJP likely to form government in the state for the second term as a single largest party and the rivals Congress on the second number. The India Today-Axis My India Poll gave the numbers of Seats in a range between 33-34 to BJP, 4-8 to Congress and 4-8 to NPP and Others.

A poll prediction by Jan Ki Baat-India News, says BJP is getting 23-28 seats, while the Congress will win 10-14 seats. NPP likely to get 7-8 seats.

Manipur - 60 Seats:

Exit Poll BJP Congress NPP NPF India Today-Axis My India 33-43 4-8 4-8 4-8 ABP C-Voter 23-27 12-16 10-14 3-7 Jan Ki Baat India News 23-28 10-14 7-8 5-8

