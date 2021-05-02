Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for TMC's win in West Bengal. The Prime Minister said the Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government.

Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

