Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi turned 51 today. On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, several Congress leaders and politicians of other parties extended wishes to him.

We wish Shri @RahulGandhi health & happiness on his birthday. In view of the second COVID wave & the incredible difficulties people are facing, Mr. Gandhi has chosen not to celebrate his birthday. Instead he has urged Congress workers to continue their relief work around India. — Congress (@INCIndia) June 19, 2021

Warmest birthday greetings to @RahulGandhi Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life full of happiness. Rahul ji is genuinely concerned about the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. I wish he succeeds in his endeavours. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhiJi — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 19, 2021

आम हिंदुस्तान की सच्ची आवाज़, दूरदर्शी नेता श्री @RahulGandhi जी को जन्मदिवस पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। श्री राहुल गांधी जी का सपना है की भारत में कोई भी व्यक्ति दुःखी ना रहे, हर वर्ग के लोगों को समृद्धि मिलें। मित्रों, आज सब साथ मिलकर पार्टी को मज़बूत करने का संकल्प करे। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 19, 2021

My very best wishes to @rahulgandhi for a splendid birthday and a happy and fulfilling year ahead. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi @incindia pic.twitter.com/cDMGkPdjIt — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 19, 2021

My best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May this year bring peace, joy, success and happiness. #HappyBirthdayRahul pic.twitter.com/f9YoV8M6y0 — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 19, 2021

