Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is leading from the Jhalrapatan seat. As per the latest trends by the ECI, Vasundhara Raje is leading the Jhalrapatan constituency by a margin of 51,484 votes after the 21st round of counting. So far, she has garnered a total of 1,21,682 votes. The state of Rajasthan went to poll on November 25 in a single phase. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Leads Sardarpura Seat With Margin of 14,231 Votes After 14th Round of Counting.

Vasundhara Raje Leads Jhalrapatan

#RajasthanAssemblyElection2023 | Former CM and BJP candidate from Jhalrapatan, Vasundhara Raje leading by a margin of 51,484 votes after the 21st round of counting, garnering a total of 1,21,682 votes so far. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/SXbjlZrPZV — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)