The counting of votes for the Rajasthan assembly election 2023 is underway. As per the latest trends, incumbent Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is leading the Sardarpura seat by a margin of 14,231 votes after the 14th round of counting. So far, Gehlot has garnered a total of 67,495 votes. Meanwhile, the BJP is all set to wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. As per the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 161 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 113 of 199 seats in Rajasthan and 53 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Likely To Retain Madhya Pradesh, Wrest Power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Dominance in Telangana.

Ashok Gehlot Leads Sardarpura Seat

