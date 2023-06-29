The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the next meeting of the Opposition would be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14. The previous meeting was held at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on June 23. Nitish Kumar had termed the huddle a ‘good meeting’ and added that the opposition parties had decided to fight the elections together. Patna Opposition Meeting: 17 Parties Decide To Set Aside Their Differences, Fight Unitedly Against BJP in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

'Next Opposition Meet in Bengaluru':

