NCP founder Sharad Pawar gave a speech in Navi Mumbai's Nerul on Sunday, in pouring rains, reminding people of his influential address in October 2019 that boosted his party’s performance in the last Maharashtra assembly elections. Pawar was at a party event in Navi Mumbai in the evening, where it had been raining since morning. He continued to speak even when it started to drizzle. “Our plans here have been disrupted by the rains today. But we are the people who won’t surrender so easily or backtrack. We need to continue our struggle in future as well,” he said amid the rains, referring to his nephew Ajit Pawar’s aggressive plans to take control of the party. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the 82-year-old leader rekindling memories of his defining 2019 address. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar and Other Political Leaders Pay Tributes to Victims, Security Personnel.

Sharad Pawar Speech in Rain

