Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar and other political leaders from across the country on Sunday, November 26, paid tributes to the victims and security personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack. Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the NSG, the country’s elite commando force. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: From Tukaram Omble To Hemant Karkare, Remembering Bravehearts Who Made Supreme Sacrifice While Fighting Pakistani Terrorists.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

My heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of those security personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2023

Homage to all the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. Salute the unyielding spirit of the people of Mumbai and the valour of our police and armed forces. We remember our fallen heroes and remain indebted for their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/52bVmaJ67l — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 26, 2023

