On Monday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction released a poster with the new symbol and the new party's name. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' as the party name to Udhhav faction with the flaming torch as their election symbol. Reacting to the EC's decision, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ""Finally, the victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's strong Hindutvawadi thoughts. We are the inheritors of Balasaheb's thoughts."

Uddhav Thackeray Faction Releases Poster With New Symbol and Name

Uddhav Thackeray faction releases a poster with the new symbol and the new party's name. Election Commission of India allotted 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' as the party name to Udhhav faction and the flaming torch as their election symbol. pic.twitter.com/xikZKohR5V — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Let’s Take Up the “Torch”!

