West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Workers Capturing Booths in Nandigram Assembly Constituency, Alleges TMC's Derek O Brien

TMC's Derek O Brien writes to EC alleging booth capture by BJP workers in Nandigram Assembly Constituency "Huge mob of BJP workers have entered booth no.s 6,7,49,27,162,21,26,13,262,256,163,20. BJP workers attempting to take control of EVM & rigging the booth," he writes — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)