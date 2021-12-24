It is no doubt that this is BLACKPINK's world and we are merely living in it! South Korean singer and rapper Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK dropped her celebratory mood on her Instagram account. Jennie was looking super adorable in her long jet black winter coat with a green plush toy.

Watch Jennie's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)