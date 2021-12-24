Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle gave the world an early Christmas gift by revealing the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on their Official Christmas Card. The happy family picture was taken over the summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California. The image shows Meghan raising Lilibet in the air as she sits alongside Prince Harry, who is holding their two-year-old son Archie on his knee. Photographer Alexi Lubomirski shared the image on his Instagram account. "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," the couple said in their card. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sit Down With Oprah Winfrey Gets a Desi Twist! This Video Reimagines the Interview As Indian Drama & It Is Hilarious AF.

Take A Look At The Family Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski)

Photograph on Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released their 2021 family Christmas card, featuring the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana: pic.twitter.com/Oy577sFKXS — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) December 23, 2021

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle With Their Daughter Lilibet And Son Archie on Holiday Card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #PrinceHarry and #Meghan share their first photo with Archie and Lili on their 2021 Christmas card shared with TeamRubicon The photo was taken by @alexilubo What a lovely family picture ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HTEBfTxDUf — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) December 23, 2021

