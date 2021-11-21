Aditya Seal and ladylove Anushka Ranjan are all set to be pronounced husband and wife on November 21. However, before the grand wedding, the couple hosted a sangeet ceremony on November 20 and it was a glamorous affair. The pre-wedding festivity was attended by many B-town stars namely Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor, Aly Goni, Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, among others. At the function, Aditya and Anushka shined in sequin and we were bowled over. Check out pictures and videos from the sangeet below. Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan Pre-Wedding Celebration: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty Attend the Festivities (View Pics and Video).

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Manish Malhotra with Vaani Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sussanne Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Raveena Tandon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Aly Goni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Athiya Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

